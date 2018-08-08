FOOD & DRINK

Sloane's Valley Village brings New American fare to LA

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A fresh spot has you covered. The new arrival to LA, called Sloane's Valley Village, is located at 5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

On the menu, expect to see starters such as fried pickles and maple Brussels sprouts with red wine vinegar, along with an assortment of french fry compilations topped with ingredients like crab fat, chili, habanero ketchup and Japanese curry.

Additional menu offerings include all-day breakfast; cheese and charcuterie; and main dishes like garlic confit shrimp with pappardelle pasta, rainbow kale, heirloom tomatoes, white wine, Parmesan and basil. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Sloane's Valley Village has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp.

Kris C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 27, wrote, "The ambiance is great, cool and relaxing, and perfect for business lunches. Restaurant still working on developing a brunch menu, although their lunch and dinner menu is out of this world."

"Great food, great ambiance, great service and great prices!" added Yelper Bee E. "We need places like this in The Valley! Curry and cheddar cheese fries, pork belly tacos, chicken Philly tacos and maple Brussels sprouts -- all were amazing!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sloane's Valley Village is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
