Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Costa Mesa | Hoodline

Photo: Cinderella Cakes/Yelp

By Hoodline
Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Costa Mesa's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.

Choose wisely.

1. SusieCakes



Photo: sam s./Yelp

Topping the list is SusieCakes. Located at 3321 Hyland Ave., Suite J, the bakery is the highest rated cupcake spot in Costa Mesa, boasting four stars out of 382 reviews on Yelp.

The popular dessert chain -- with outposts from Los Angeles to Texas -- comes courtesy of founder Susan Sarich, explains the business on its website, a Chicago-born baker who grew up baking alongside her beloved grandmothers Mildred and Madeline.

Cupcakes and other treats are made daily by in-house bakers, with flavors ranging from classic vanilla and mocha to strawberry and seasonal hot chocolate. (See the full array here.)

2. Nothing Bundt Cakes



Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes/Yelp

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in bundt-style cakes, is another go-to, with four stars out of 185 Yelp reviews. Head over to 270 E. 17th St., Suite 4 to see for yourself.

Come enjoy one of the dessert spot's bundtinis -- bite-sized versions of the original available in a variety of flavors, from red velvet and confetti to pecan praline and seasonal peppermint chocolate chip. (See the full menu here.)

3. Cinderella Cakes



PHOTO: cinderella cakes/YELP

Last but not least, check out Cinderella Cakes, which has earned four stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp. You can find the patisserie/cake shop, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, at 1906 Harbor Blvd.

The popular spot -- with additional locations in Anaheim, Irvine and Laguna Niguel -- offers up signature cupcake creations like toasted coconut, blue funfetti and white cake filled with eggnog Bavarian cream. (Check out the full assortment here.)
