Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Los Angeles | Hoodline

Hoodline rounded up Los Angeles's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.
Choose wisely.
1. Sinners & Saints Desserts
Photo: Kim P./Yelp
First up is Venice's Sinners & Saints Desserts, situated at 2547 Lincoln Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite. The shop serves up cupcakes, tarts, pies from its "Sinners" menu but also features an extensive gluten-free "Saints" menu.
Cupcake flavors include Nutella, red velvet, gluten-free vegan vanilla cinnamon, and gluten-free vegan chocolate peanut butter. You can check out some of the offerings at the bakery's website here.
2. Magnolia Bakery Los Angeles
Photo: MAGNOLIA BAKERY Los Angeles/Yelp
Magnolia Bakery, the New York-based national chain widely credited with starting the cupcake craze in the early 2000s, has a popular outpost in Beverly Grove with four stars out of 1,172 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8389 W. Third St. to see for yourself.
Magnolia has a weekly cupcake calendar, which you can view here. This week's featured cupcake flavor is carrot cake, topped with cream cheese icing and toasted walnuts.
3. Mini's Croissants & Boba
Photo: Mini's Croissants and Boba/Yelp
And over in Chatsworth, check out Mini's Croissants & Boba, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 316 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes and bubble tea, at 9843 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Cupcake flavors include red velvet and banana. It also offers cronuts, bread pudding, cake pops, and muffins, and has an extensive menu of bubble tea to pair with a sweet treat.