SoCal stores ramping up for holiday tamale season

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- For many Angelenos, tamales are as synonymous with the holiday season as eggnog and Santa Claus.

And one popular place during tamale season is Vallarta supermarkets.

They are already ramping up production in anticipation of the holiday rush.

Rick Castillo, director of marketing for Vallarta supermarkets, says they offer different types of masa including traditional, spicy and sweet.

If you want to skip the cooking and just buy the tamales already made, they make eight varieties of tamales, including pineapple, strawberry and one made with hatch chile.

And it's not just tamales. They also offer other tasty options like menudo, pozole and roscas, a traditional bread for Three Kings Day.
