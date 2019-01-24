FOOD & DRINK

Gold Medal flour recall: General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns

General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

MINNEAPOLIS --
The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received "any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses."

General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.
