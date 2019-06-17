Food & Drink

Some Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic contamination

The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over the possibility they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America Inc. says it has no reports of injuries or complaints, and the voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution.

It says the sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves three specific varieties: Chunky tomato, garlic & onion and old world style sauces.

In a separate announcement, Publix grocery store chain asks consumers not to use the products in question, but to throw them out or return them where they bought them for a refund.

Consumers who have purchased a recalled jar can get a replacement by calling the company's customer service line at 800-328-7248 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
