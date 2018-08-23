Somi Somi brings Japanese-inspired ice cream to the Irvine Business Complex

A new spot to score Japanese-inspired ice cream has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 2700 Alton Parkway, Suite 125 in the Irvine Business Complex, the fresh addition is called Somi Somi.
According to its website, the growing regional chain serves up unique ice cream offerings and adds creative twists to traditional goldfish-shaped waffle cones that are popular in Japan.
Customers choose from four soft-serve flavors (matcha, ube, milk or black sesame) and then choose a waffle cone filling (red bean, custard or Nutella).
Round out your dessert with free toppings, ranging from Oreo cookie crumbs and cereal to graham crackers and fresh fruit. (You can view the full menu here.)
Somi Somi has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Dan C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, "My ice cream mix was delicious and had fun picking at my food. Was pleasantly happy after eating the ice cream that I had the Nutella waffle to finish and that completely filled me up."
"The texture of the dough is actually more mochi-like rather than cake-like," added Yelper Lisa X. "It tastes so much better, and it's slightly chewy with a golden crunch on the outside."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Somi Somi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
