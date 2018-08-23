FOOD & DRINK

Somi Somi brings Japanese-inspired ice cream to the Irvine Business Complex

Photo: Dan C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score Japanese-inspired ice cream has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 2700 Alton Parkway, Suite 125 in the Irvine Business Complex, the fresh addition is called Somi Somi.

According to its website, the growing regional chain serves up unique ice cream offerings and adds creative twists to traditional goldfish-shaped waffle cones that are popular in Japan.

Customers choose from four soft-serve flavors (matcha, ube, milk or black sesame) and then choose a waffle cone filling (red bean, custard or Nutella).

Round out your dessert with free toppings, ranging from Oreo cookie crumbs and cereal to graham crackers and fresh fruit. (You can view the full menu here.)

Somi Somi has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Dan C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, "My ice cream mix was delicious and had fun picking at my food. Was pleasantly happy after eating the ice cream that I had the Nutella waffle to finish and that completely filled me up."

"The texture of the dough is actually more mochi-like rather than cake-like," added Yelper Lisa X. "It tastes so much better, and it's slightly chewy with a golden crunch on the outside."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Somi Somi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
#Trending: What's heating up Newport Beach's food scene this month
Grater Grilled Cheese adds new location in Huntington Beach
The Pollo L.A. brings Mexican-style chicken and more to Koreatown
Ice cream shop Humphry Slocombe brings its creative flavors to Venice
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Irvine crash: 9-vehicle pileup on 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 9 injured
Man shot while driving in Hyde Park
CA looking at ending bail system
Man arrested for allegedly distributing child porn from his IE home
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspects steal 38 iPhones at Fashion Island Apple Store
Rep. Duncan Hunter, wife plead not guilty to charges
OC DA faces questions about free travel with OC billionaire accused of drug trafficking
Show More
Radio DJ Big Boy rear-ended by alleged DUI driver in bizarre Calabasas incident
Woman arrested again for alleged vandalism of OC Buddhist temples
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
Car plunges off side of road in Angeles National Forest; 2 trapped
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
More News