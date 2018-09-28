FOOD & DRINK

Somi Somi makes Glendale debut, with Japanese-inspired desserts and more

Photo: SomiSomi/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1157 Galleria Way, Suite OC005 in Glendale, the newcomer is called Somi Somi.

The regional dessert chain -- with several locations now in Southern California -- specializes in soft-serve ice cream and taiyakis (fish-shaped waffles).

With a build-your-own concept, customers can choose from four different soft-serve flavors (matcha, ube, milk or black sesame) and a taiyaki cone filling of red bean, custard or Nutella.

Toppings are available as well, ranging from various cereal treats and sprinkles to Oreo cookie crumbs and fresh fruit.

Somi Somi has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Roger L., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "The taiyaki is thin on the outside, yet very crispy on the outside, yet soft (think mochi) on the inside. Both the ice cream and taiyaki are very good."

"They have really good flavors, fillings and toppings," added Yelper Jason C. "Somi Somi has delicious ice cream and their fish-shaped taiyaki cones make it even better."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Somi Somi is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineGlendale
FOOD & DRINK
Score Cantonese barbecue and more at new downtown eatery Rice Box
Lost Pier Cafe makes debut, with fresh seafood and ocean views
Specialty market Kustaa debuts in Culver City, with chardonnay and charcuterie
Where's the beef? 5 new burger joints to try in Los Angeles
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote
Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home
Mother, father, sister hospitalized after being stabbed in Stanton
7.5 earthquake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
OC store worker burned after man throws bucket of acid on him
Art installation lights up Disney Concert Hall to kick off LA Phil's centennial season
Friends remember Las Vegas shooting victim Thomas Day
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Show More
Rams jump to 4-0, outgun the Vikings in 38-31 shootout
Van Nuys company VNTANA can turn you into a hologram
OC judge rules California's 'sanctuary state' law unconstitutional
OC hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
More News