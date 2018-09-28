Somi Somi makes Glendale debut, with Japanese-inspired desserts and more

Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1157 Galleria Way, Suite OC005 in Glendale, the newcomer is called Somi Somi.
The regional dessert chain -- with several locations now in Southern California -- specializes in soft-serve ice cream and taiyakis (fish-shaped waffles).
With a build-your-own concept, customers can choose from four different soft-serve flavors (matcha, ube, milk or black sesame) and a taiyaki cone filling of red bean, custard or Nutella.
Toppings are available as well, ranging from various cereal treats and sprinkles to Oreo cookie crumbs and fresh fruit.
Somi Somi has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Roger L., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "The taiyaki is thin on the outside, yet very crispy on the outside, yet soft (think mochi) on the inside. Both the ice cream and taiyaki are very good."
"They have really good flavors, fillings and toppings," added Yelper Jason C. "Somi Somi has delicious ice cream and their fish-shaped taiyaki cones make it even better."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Somi Somi is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
