'South City Fried Chicken' Arrives In DTLA

Photo: Jonnathan B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chicken shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 724 S Spring St. in Downtown, the newcomer is called South City Fried Chicken.

This new spot is the latest addition to the Corporation Food Hall; it comes from chef Samuel Monsour and owner Joshua Kopel, the same folks behind Preux & Proper.

The menu features eight different Southern-style fried chicken sandwiches each named after the city it was inspired by. Expect to see variations such as the "Louisville, KY," with pepper jelly and bourbon barrel-aged poblano butter; the "Austin, TX" with red bean hummus, burrata, pickled radish and heirloom tomatoes; and the "Greenville, SC" with house-smoked chicken bacon, gruyere, and shaved baby iceberg lettuce.

Look for sides, too, like hand-cut, skin-on fries; a collard green slaw with horseradish and Creole mustard; and fries topped with chicken bacon, cheese sauce, and shaved jalapeno. (You can check out the full menu here.)

South City Fried Chicken has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Dijon M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "This is the best damn fried chicken I have ever had in my whole life. I don't even know how they came up with these crazy-ass sandwiches and that chicken bacon."

Yelper Payam Ali K. added: "I love fried chicken, so finding out about a spot that has a variety of different style fried chicken sandwiches, I was intrigued and knew I had to try it."

And Tatiana M. said: "This is not your typical fried chicken sandwich. They have a bouquet of elevated flavors with layers of textures that will have you making lots of different sounds of satisfaction."

Head on over to check it out: South City Fried Chicken is open daily from noon-9pm.
