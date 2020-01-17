Food & Drink

Experience LA's diverse culinary experiences at discounted prices during dineL.A. 2020

Rossoblu Restaurant's Lamb Shank Ossobucco with Soft Polenta, Olive Gremolata and Spigarello - Special deal during dineL.A. 2020

Los Angeles, Calif. -- Los Angeles has become a foodie's paradise! dineL.A. Restaurant Week is a 15-day dining event that showcases the many diverse of culinary experiences L.A. has to offer.

Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at more than 400 restaurants. There are no tickets or passes required for dineL.A. Restaurant Week. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, ask for the dineL.A. Restaurant Week menu, and try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.

For more details and a full list of participating restaurants go to https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela
