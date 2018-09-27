FOOD & DRINK

Specialty market Kustaa debuts in Culver City, with chardonnay and charcuterie

Photo: Kustaa/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score cheese, wine and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 12954 W. Washington Blvd. in Culver City, the fresh addition is called Kustaa.

This part cheese shop, wine bar and specialty food market is the product of an international partnership between Swedish/Colombian Tina Bonfils and French/Basque Yon Idiart, explains the company on its website.

Look for offerings like handmade croissants, cheese and meat sandwiches, charcuterie boards, gourmet groceries and an extensive wine selection. (You can view the full dining menu here.)

Kustaa has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Sandee W., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 26, wrote, "Wowza! I am so happy for this new and cute little business that just opened in Culver City. What a great way to end a day of work, with a nice selection of wine and cheese."

"Great large patio -- quaint and super chill," added Yelper Mark F. "Great tunes, wines, cheeses, charcuterie and desserts! ... All without breaking the bank."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kustaa is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCulver City
FOOD & DRINK
Charcoal Grill & Bar now open in Fairfax with kosher eats
Get these trending Newport Beach restaurants on your radar today
Mediterranean chain Cava comes to Pasadena
Ruby's Shake Shop debuts in North Hollywood, with shakes, burgers and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer
Candidates for California governor campaign in SoCal
Pregnant teen stabbed in Westlake District
Show More
Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect charged
Fraud scheme cost SoCal VA $13 million
At-home practice with parents can help kids take to math
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
New drama 'A Million Little Things' debuts on ABC
More News