Specialty market Kustaa debuts in Culver City, with chardonnay and charcuterie

A new spot to score cheese, wine and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 12954 W. Washington Blvd. in Culver City, the fresh addition is called Kustaa.
This part cheese shop, wine bar and specialty food market is the product of an international partnership between Swedish/Colombian Tina Bonfils and French/Basque Yon Idiart, explains the company on its website.
Look for offerings like handmade croissants, cheese and meat sandwiches, charcuterie boards, gourmet groceries and an extensive wine selection. (You can view the full dining menu here.)
Kustaa has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Sandee W., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 26, wrote, "Wowza! I am so happy for this new and cute little business that just opened in Culver City. What a great way to end a day of work, with a nice selection of wine and cheese."
"Great large patio -- quaint and super chill," added Yelper Mark F. "Great tunes, wines, cheeses, charcuterie and desserts! ... All without breaking the bank."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kustaa is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
