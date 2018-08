Spicy eats: The top 4 spots to savor Thai fare in Orange

1. Lanta Thai Fusion

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai cuisine?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.Topping the list is Lanta Thai Fusion . Located at 724 E. Katella Ave., the eatery is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp.On the menu, expect to find favorites like pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, spicy red curry and chicken satay -- skewered, marinated chicken served with peanut and cucumber sauces. (You can check out the full menu here .)Yelper Sandy S. wrote , "You cannot go wrong with the lunch special here. A great selection of delicious food, friendly service and generous portions -- always happy we dined here."Next up is Thai Towne Eatery , situated at 152 N. Glassell St., Suite B. With four stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite with Yelpers praising the restaurant's friendly service and authentic offerings."One of the best Thai restaurants I've ever been to," said Yelper Al Z. "Yes, including in Thailand. Food is fresh, flavorful and abundant."3. Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant , located at 1315 N. Tustin St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual fine dining spot four stars out of 162 reviews.Established in 1982, the eatery provides an assortment of Thai staples like roasted duck curry with pineapple, tomatoes and coconut milk; royal shrimp in tangy-hot chile sauce; and pad see ew -- a stir-fried rice noodle dish with broccoli, eggs and sweet soy sauce. (See the full menu here .)Last but not least, Thai Delight 24 is another go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Menu offerings range from curries and fried rice to Thai barbecue chicken and tom yum gai -- a famous Thai spicy soup with lemon grass, lime juice, mushrooms and chicken.Head on over to 142 E. Riverdale Ave. to see for yourself. (You can check out the full menu here .)