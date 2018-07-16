FOOD & DRINK

Spicy eats: The top 4 spots to savor Thai fare in Orange

Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant. | Photo: June N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai cuisine?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Lanta Thai Fusion



Photo: Jeston F./Yelp

Topping the list is Lanta Thai Fusion. Located at 724 E. Katella Ave., the eatery is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find favorites like pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, spicy red curry and chicken satay -- skewered, marinated chicken served with peanut and cucumber sauces. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Sandy S. wrote, "You cannot go wrong with the lunch special here. A great selection of delicious food, friendly service and generous portions -- always happy we dined here."

2. Thai Towne Eatery



PHOTO: matt k./YELP

Next up is Thai Towne Eatery, situated at 152 N. Glassell St., Suite B. With four stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite with Yelpers praising the restaurant's friendly service and authentic offerings.

"One of the best Thai restaurants I've ever been to," said Yelper Al Z. "Yes, including in Thailand. Food is fresh, flavorful and abundant."

3. Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant
Photo: jose l./Yelp

Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant, located at 1315 N. Tustin St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual fine dining spot four stars out of 162 reviews.

Established in 1982, the eatery provides an assortment of Thai staples like roasted duck curry with pineapple, tomatoes and coconut milk; royal shrimp in tangy-hot chile sauce; and pad see ew -- a stir-fried rice noodle dish with broccoli, eggs and sweet soy sauce. (See the full menu here.)

4. Thai Delight 24



PHOTO: kat g./YELP

Last but not least, Thai Delight 24 is another go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Menu offerings range from curries and fried rice to Thai barbecue chicken and tom yum gai -- a famous Thai spicy soup with lemon grass, lime juice, mushrooms and chicken.

Head on over to 142 E. Riverdale Ave. to see for yourself. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News