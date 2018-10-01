FOOD & DRINK

SPLA Coffee brings Brazilian-style espresso, tea and more to Chinatown

Photo: Henry O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score Brazilian-style specialty coffee and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called SPLA Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 714 N. Figueroa St. in Chinatown.

The spot comes courtesy of Alexander Kipling, Eater Los Angeles reports, whose resume includes legendary Sao Paulo coffee bars Isso e Cafe and O Mirante.

Expect to find small bites such as pastries, pao de queijo (cheese balls) and brigadeiros (a popular dessert), along with traditional cafezinho -- Brazilian-style coffee typically served black, with a bit of sugar.

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Jim A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 6, wrote, "It's not your standard coffee shop. It has its own flair and you can expect the drinks to be a twist on normal coffee fare. Brazil! Sao Paulo-style!"

And Jason W. wrote, "This is a great place to chill and enjoy a good cup of coffee. Short drive from the convention center and Staples Center."

Head on over to check it out: SPLA Coffee is open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
