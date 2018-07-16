Spoonfed debuts in Hollywood with modern comfort food

Craving American comfort food with a modern twist? A new casual eatery that's open from breakfast through dinner has you covered. Called Spoonfed, the new arrival is located at 959 Seward St. in Hollywood's Media District.
The restaurant comes courtesy of Sean Loeffel, an experienced front-of-house lead at some of the most notable restaurants across the city, Eater Los Angeles reports, and has a kitchen helmed by chef Carlos Monterroso.
Expect breakfast eats like stuffed brioche French toast; Athenian-marinated skirt steak and eggs; and pineapple lemon ricotta pancakes. For lunch and dinner, there are flatbreads, salads and a grilled burger complete with Gruyere, blue cheese, bacon balsamic caramelized onions, aioli and more on a potato bun. (See the full dining menu here.)
Thirsty? An assortment of wine, beer, cocktails and specialty mocktails are on offer as well, such as pandam-lime soda and basil-pepper tonic. (Check out the full drink menu here.)
Spoonfed has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
M R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "The daily vegan soup was amazing with peppery, thick butternut squash, as was the mushroom and arugula flatbread pizza. The pizza crust had a fantastic chew and perfect crispy edge."
"Excellent food and very friendly staff," added Yelper Scott G. "Beautiful decor, patio and indoor seating, plus a full bar. Dessert items are a must!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spoonfed is open from 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
