recall

Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach in several states due to Listeria concerns

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its frozen spinach due to Listeria concerns.

The products being recalled include:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

According to the FDA, the product was distributed in 19 states, including California, Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA Listeria can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to throw it out or return it to Sprouts for a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfdafoodrecall
RECALL
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens recalled
Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News