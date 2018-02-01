FOOD & DRINK

'Star Night' Returns To Wilshire Center/Koreatown

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Korean spot has you covered. The newcomer to Wilshire Center/Koreatown, called Star Night, is located at 3855 Wilshire Blvd.

This new spot--located in the former La Vue space, which closed late last year--features a variety of stir-fried Korean comfort food, grilled skewers, salads, soups, and more.

The move is a return home for the restaurant: Star Night had formerly operated in the same space, but that previous incarnation closed in 2014.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like tofu with stir-fried kimchi and beef brisket, seasoned sea snail salad, a whole fried chicken; shrimp, sausage, tripe, or pork belly skewers; and scorched rice soup with seafood.

There's an extensive sake and soju list as well as domestic and imported beers on draft.

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

David L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 23rd, said: "Beautiful building with many opportunities for large parties. They have a very big outdoors area, so if you and your friends want to enjoy great food and drinks in a scenic area, then I definitely recommend. The food is very good and authentic."

And Hansoo K. said: "Stopped by...for some drinks and was greeted with excellent service. The quality of the food was great, ranging from simple eats to popular Korean bar foods."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Star Night is open daily from 5pm-2am.
