Food & Drink

Starbucks holiday cups will be available Thursday

It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Starbucks, at least it will soon.

The coffee shop chain said it's holiday drinks, foods and cups will return to stores Thursday.

The red and green holiday cups, as well as some specific holiday menu items, have become an annual way for Starbucks to increase sales.

According to CNN, Starbucks is offering five specialty holiday drinks this year: peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, and Christmas coffee blend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaystarbuckschristmas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Borderline Shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
IE teen has life-threatening complications from vaping
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Show More
Spanos says Chargers not bolting for London
Diamond Bar teen raises awareness for pediatric cancer
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Former LAPD Chief Beck eyed for Chicago PD job, sources say
Affordable housing advocates fight proposed Clippers arena in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News