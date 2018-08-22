FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks says Pumpkin Spice is coming back August 28

Barbara Gibbs
Coffee lovers, rejoice!

If you're ready for Pumpkin Spice, you're not going to have to wait much longer.

Starbucks is bringing back the favorite fall flavor a week early this year.

It goes back on sale August 28.

The drink, first introduced 15 years ago, only started being made with real pumpkin three years ago.

Dunkin' Donuts has also announced their fall offerings will be available a day earlier on August 27.

The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.
