Street Churros opens in Westfield Culver City

A new spot for churros and ice cream has made its debut in Westfield Culver City. Called Street Churros, the fresh arrival is located on the first level of the mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.
Originating in South Korea, the worldwide chain offers up "the best churro in the world," made using premium ingredients and the culinary expertise of renowned five-star chefs, the company says on its website.
Churro flavors include cinnamon and honey walnut, while ice cream offerings range from horchata to green tea charcoal.
Real fruit juice and coffee are available as well, along with savory "Churro Dogs" topped with condiments like cheese, ketchup and hot sauce. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Street Churros has already made a good impression.
Adrienne L., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "Easily one of the best churros in LA -- simply mouth-watering. ... From their churro sticks and bites, to the glaze-filled churros (a must!), and their churro and ice cream combo -- it doesn't get much better!"
"Great savory snack with amazing choices," added Yelper Brendaa H. "Their lemonade is amazing! The workers are really nice and are quick to get your order out."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Street Churros is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
