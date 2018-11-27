FOOD & DRINK

Studio City gets an elegant new tea room: Brit Boba

Photo: Brit Boba/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Britain-inspired tea room has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Studio City, called Brit Boba, is located at 12747 1/2 Ventura Blvd.

Expect to find a variety of hot and iced teas, along with British cakes and signature beverages like the Banoffee - an iced/blended mix of English breakfast tea, banana, caramel, milk and tapioca.

Nitro cold brew and matcha are offered on tap, along with kombucha -- a fermented sweet tea with a culture of yeast and bacteria. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Dani K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 16, wrote, "The selection here is top notch! Got their recommendation for the floral tea with popping boba and it was delicious. All freshly made! They also have hand-crafted boba straws and tins of tea you can buy."

And Yelper Anthony H. added, "A refreshing take on boba. Far from the overly sweet concoctions I find at many boba shops, this cafe is tea first."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Brit Boba is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
