Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply

NEW YORK -- Hold onto your cabernet, a new study finds climate change is threatening the world's wine supply.

The study found if the global temperature rises by 3.6 degrees in the next 80 years, wine regions could shrink by up to 56%.

Researchers say 85% of those regions would be ruined if there's a temperature rise of 7.2 degrees.

Grapes are sensitive to temperature change, a co-author in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences wrote.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Australia could be most affected.
