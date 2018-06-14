FOOD & DRINK

Sunny Side Up Cafe now open in Eagle Rock, serving smoothies, sandwiches and more

Photo: Daniel L./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new cafe to check out? Look no further thanSunny Side Up Cafe, located at 2114 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

On the menu, expect to see an assortment of breakfast and lunch fare like cheesy omelets, sandwiches, fresh salads and soup.

An array of hot and cold espresso drinks, all-natural smoothies and loose-leaf teas are on hand as well. Come try a white mocha frappe; or the America smoothie -- blended with blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries.

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.

Mark A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 12, said, "Everything I've tried has been most excellent -- the Beach Burrito, West Omelet, that bagel thing I had today with salmon and onion, the pastries, the BLT, chicken salad sandwich, some other chicken sandwich, the coffee and pastries -- everything here has been excellent."

"Fantastic place!" shared Yelper Daniel L. "There are a variety of items on the menu. Seating is ample and right amongst the best of Eagle Rock. Don't forget the coffee."

Head on over to check it out: Sunny Side Up Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
