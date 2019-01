EMBED >More News Videos The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime during the NFC Championship game.

Super Bowl ticket prices may be sky high , but the food at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will remain wallet-friendly for the big game on Feb. 3.In fact, the food at the stadium will be cheaper than at many other stadiums across the country.Hot dogs will go for $2, and beer will cost only $5.The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will keep its "Fan First Menu Pricing" for the 75,000 people going to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots.Also among the 12 popular food items -- $5 cheeseburgers, $3 nachos with cheese and $2 refillable soft drinks.