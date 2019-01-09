FOOD & DRINK

Supremo brings Italian fare to Mid-Wilshire

Photo: Alice T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 901 S. La Brea Ave., Suite 2, in Mid-Wilshire, the new arrival is called Supremo.

The menu features classic Italian appetizers, as well as calzones, sandwiches, salads, pasta, pizzas and main dishes. Look for options like the penne bolognese with Supremo's signature meat sauce, capellini with shrimp in a creamy pesto sauce and prosciutto pizza.

Supremo has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Ana M., who was the first to review it on Dec. 29, wrote, "Absolutely amazing food! I ordered the pomodoro and it was delicious. Supremo has amazing dishes that exceeded my expectations."

And Mario V. noted, "Outstanding service and the food is just as great. The interior is trendy yet casual. Have a date here now!

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Supremo is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
