Food & Drink

Survey: 28-percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order

Do you get food delivered to your house or office?

What if we told you that more than a quarter of food deliverers admit to swiping some of your food from your order.

It's not always as dramatic and unsanitary as the incident of a Doordash driver caught drinking someone's milkshake.

However, 28-percent of the nearly 500 drivers surveyed in a recent US Foods study did admit to taking food from someone's order.

Customers, however, say they are hip to it with roughly the same percentage of people surveyed saying they have suspected this was going on.

A few fries off the top, some chips, maybe a missing side here and there.

Eighty-five percent of people say they would like restaurants to use tamper-evident labels to keep this from happening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbig talkersu.s. & worlddelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police in DTLA find car connected to Monrovia kidnapping
DUI suspect smashes into gates of OC jail complex
Simi Valley official facing threats after posting advice for immigrants
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Show More
Community mourns off-duty LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights
Video shows events leading up to death of inmate at L.A. County jail
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Security expert shares ways to keep safe during active shooter situations
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
More TOP STORIES News