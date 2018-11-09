Sweat it out: 3 new fitness spots to check out in Irvine

Rush Cycle
4650 Barranca Parkway, Woodbridge
Photo: Rush Cycle Irvine/Yelp
Rush Cycle is an indoor cycling studio recently to debut its newest location off Barranca Parkway.
The growing national franchise chain offers upbeat cycling sessions designed for both newcomers and seasoned athletes alike, complete with heart-pumping music, dim lighting and experienced instructors. (You can view the current class schedule here.)
Yelp users are excited about Rush Cycle, which currently holds five stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
"After I took my first Rush Cycle class, I knew this was my new spot," shared Yelper Alexandra P. "The owners are incredibly nice, the studio is clean, spacious and the bikes are smooth to ride. They made me feel right at home."
Rush Cycle is open from 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 5 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Ra Yoga
854 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine Spectrum Center
Photo: Ra Yoga/Yelp
Ra Yoga is a family-friendly yoga spot offering a range of classes, from detoxifying Hot Ra to Baby and Me -- a yoga session designed to deepen that connection to yourself and your little one via relaxing poses.
The growing studio chain -- with several additional SoCal locations -- also features teacher training, yoga therapy and (coming soon) a childcare program available during designated classes throughout the week. (You can check out the full class schedule here.)
Yelp users are excited about the newcomer, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Mai-An N., who reviewed Ra Yoga on Sept. 30, wrote, "Every class I've taken the past three weeks has been absolutely amazing. The studio is big and so nicely decorated. Everyone is so friendly and the classes are not overcrowded."
9Round Fitness
4255 Campus Drive, Suite A108, University Town Center
Photo: 9Round Fitness - Irvine/Yelp
9Round Fitness is a global circuit training gym utilizing "a kickboxing-themed fitness program that incorporates functional, interval, cardiovascular and circuit training regimens," according to its website.
The worldwide chain was developed by world champion kickboxer Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson and his wife, Heather. The gym features different daily workouts, ranging from strength training to ab and core strengthening.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, the new training spot has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jennifer F., who was one of the first users to visit 9Round Fitness on Oct. 9, wrote, "This is a great workout place. The trainers are nice and encouraging."
9Round Fitness is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on weekends.