A new family-owned and operated gym -- complete with a lap pool, hot tub and sauna -- has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Chuze Fitness, is located at 135 Beach Blvd.
The workout chain, which already has locations in California, Arizona and Colorado, offers a variety of classes, including body pump, yoga, indoor cycling and Zumba, among others.
Looking for something more intense? Strap on a heart-rate monitor for Team Training, in which a personal trainer leads a group through HIIT (high-intensity interval training) with each exerciser's performance synced to a screen. (Visit the website here for information on memberships.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new gym has been warmly received by early patrons.
Alyssa V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 1, said, "Whoohoo, They're finally open! This place is super spacious and clean! The juice bar isn't ready yet, but it's coming soon! The parking lot is a bit small, but if you're going to the gym anyways, a little walk to warm up won't hurt!"
"Holy goodness!" said Yelper Tammy N. "This gym is amazing and it's spacious and huge. ... I'm so happy that it's finally open and they're located so close to my house!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chuze Fitness is open 24 hours on weekdays and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Sweat it out: New gym Chuze Fitness now open on Beach Boulevard
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News