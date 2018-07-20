Sweet additions: Here's a taste of 3 new dessert shops in Burbank

The Baked Bear
1789 N. Victory Place, Burbank
Photo: ryan d./Yelp
The Baked Bear is a California-based chain specializing in deluxe ice cream sandwiches and other frozen treats.
The dessert spot -- with additional locations throughout the U.S. -- comes courtesy of lifelong friends Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger, the business explains on its site, who left their careers to follow their true dream of developing inventive sweets.
This establishment is a build-your-own concept, with ice cream flavors like blackberry and birthday cake; cookie options such as red velvet and snickerdoodle; and toppings like almonds, hot fudge and Fruity Pebbles. (You can view the full menu here.)
The Baked Bear currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Sabrina G., who reviewed the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Super yummy! ... I love their selections of cookies and ice cream, and the options of how to enjoy them! It's kinda pricey, but worth it!"
"Best dessert spot in the Empire Burbank Plaza," shared Yelper Tina T. "The staff is really friendly and the sweets are so delicious. We really liked that they had a variety of offerings and everything tasted so fresh!"
The Baked Bear is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Cookie Dough Dreams
124 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Photo: Douglas L./Yelp
Cookie Dough Dreams is a spot to score raw (yet safe) cookie dough, that originally made its debut catering to the motion picture and music industries of Los Angeles, the business explains on its site.
Flavor offerings include berry delight, s'mores and brownie batter complete with white chocolate chips and walnuts.
Come try one of the spot's dough babies (a mini waffle cone topped with your choice of fresh cookie dough), cake rolls or cookie sandwiches. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Cookie Dough Dreams, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.
Alexus T., who reviewed it on July 12, wrote, "This place is so good! I mean who doesn't love eating cookie dough?! And this cookie dough is edible and safe! I was completely impressed that there were vegan options for me to eat!"
And Yelper Katherine E. added, "This place was adorable! The inside is super cute, the staff is friendly and the product is delicious. I got two -- the cookie dough and the birthday cake, and both were great."
Cookie Dough Dreams is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
California Eatery
2411 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank
PHOTO: natalie w./YELP
California Eatery is a bakery and cafe, offering sweet and savory breakfast fare on West Burbank Boulevard.
Those with a sweet tooth will discover treats like raspberry-filled doughnuts, crepes with Nutella and cinnamon sugar, and blueberry bagels with strawberry cream cheese.
LAMILL coffee is on offer as well, along with Better Booch Kombucha on tap. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 150 reviews on Yelp, California Eatery is still finding its way.
Yelper Judy L. wrote, "Very welcoming family-owned business. ... We headed over to the doughnuts and ordered a cinnamon cronut and a strawberry shortcake doughnut that were delicious. "
"Boasting a jaw-dropping doughnut counter, California Eatery brings the best of its sister doughnut shop (The Doughnut Hut on Magnolia) to this new location," said Yelper Robbie B. "The red velvet doughnut is must-try -- super-moist-cake-taste and cream cheese icing that will undo a week of gym activities."
California Eatery is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.