FOOD & DRINK

Sweet additions: Here's a taste of 3 new dessert shops in Burbank

California Eatery. | Photo: Ashley E./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the tastiest new desserts in Burbank? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some mouthwatering treats.

The Baked Bear


1789 N. Victory Place, Burbank
Photo: ryan d./Yelp

The Baked Bear is a California-based chain specializing in deluxe ice cream sandwiches and other frozen treats.

The dessert spot -- with additional locations throughout the U.S. -- comes courtesy of lifelong friends Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger, the business explains on its site, who left their careers to follow their true dream of developing inventive sweets.

This establishment is a build-your-own concept, with ice cream flavors like blackberry and birthday cake; cookie options such as red velvet and snickerdoodle; and toppings like almonds, hot fudge and Fruity Pebbles. (You can view the full menu here.)

The Baked Bear currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Sabrina G., who reviewed the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Super yummy! ... I love their selections of cookies and ice cream, and the options of how to enjoy them! It's kinda pricey, but worth it!"

"Best dessert spot in the Empire Burbank Plaza," shared Yelper Tina T. "The staff is really friendly and the sweets are so delicious. We really liked that they had a variety of offerings and everything tasted so fresh!"

The Baked Bear is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Cookie Dough Dreams


124 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Photo: Douglas L./Yelp

Cookie Dough Dreams is a spot to score raw (yet safe) cookie dough, that originally made its debut catering to the motion picture and music industries of Los Angeles, the business explains on its site.

Flavor offerings include berry delight, s'mores and brownie batter complete with white chocolate chips and walnuts.

Come try one of the spot's dough babies (a mini waffle cone topped with your choice of fresh cookie dough), cake rolls or cookie sandwiches. (You can view the full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Cookie Dough Dreams, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.

Alexus T., who reviewed it on July 12, wrote, "This place is so good! I mean who doesn't love eating cookie dough?! And this cookie dough is edible and safe! I was completely impressed that there were vegan options for me to eat!"

And Yelper Katherine E. added, "This place was adorable! The inside is super cute, the staff is friendly and the product is delicious. I got two -- the cookie dough and the birthday cake, and both were great."

Cookie Dough Dreams is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

California Eatery


2411 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank
PHOTO: natalie w./YELP

California Eatery is a bakery and cafe, offering sweet and savory breakfast fare on West Burbank Boulevard.

Those with a sweet tooth will discover treats like raspberry-filled doughnuts, crepes with Nutella and cinnamon sugar, and blueberry bagels with strawberry cream cheese.

LAMILL coffee is on offer as well, along with Better Booch Kombucha on tap. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 150 reviews on Yelp, California Eatery is still finding its way.

Yelper Judy L. wrote, "Very welcoming family-owned business. ... We headed over to the doughnuts and ordered a cinnamon cronut and a strawberry shortcake doughnut that were delicious. "

"Boasting a jaw-dropping doughnut counter, California Eatery brings the best of its sister doughnut shop (The Doughnut Hut on Magnolia) to this new location," said Yelper Robbie B. "The red velvet doughnut is must-try -- super-moist-cake-taste and cream cheese icing that will undo a week of gym activities."

California Eatery is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodrestaurantdesserts
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News