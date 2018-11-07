Sweet Laurel Bakery opens first shop in Palisades Village

There's a brand-new bakery in town. Called Sweet Laurel Bakery, the fresh arrival is located at 15279 Sunset Blvd. in Palisades Village. Known for its paleo-friendly cakes, this is the baking company's first brick-and-mortar shop.
The menu includes custom layer cakes that are made with organic, whole ingredients and are free of grains, refined sugar and dairy. Patrons can choose the chocolate caramel layer cake that is drizzled with vegan caramel and layered with dark almond fudge frosting, or opt for the lemon coconut cake that is layered with fresh lemon curd and coconut cream.
Sweet Laurel Bakery has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.
Mia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "Some of their stuff is really great, and you wouldn't be able to tell that it's healthy, and some other stuff you can taste the texture but taste is never compromised ... Those who are health conscious need to make a stop here. It's sweets without all the guilt and great tasting."
And Mario G. wrote, "If you haven't stopped by here to see what a real cake with real ingredients tastes like you are missing out. I highly recommend the carrot cake and coconut lemon."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweet Laurel Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
