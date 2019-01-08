FOOD & DRINK

Sweet Rolled Tacos brings ice cream to Orange

Photo: Eunice H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ice cream has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3910 E. Chapman Ave., the newcomer is called Sweet Rolled Tacos.

This is one of three California locations for the rolled ice cream chain. The specialty ice cream and waffle taco combinations include strawberry sundae, mint Oreo, birthday cake and Vietnamese coffee.

Sweet Rolled Tacos has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Sergio R., who was among the first to review it on Jan. 6, wrote, "Catchy name and with ice cream that is rolled and put in a taco. Perfect for any and all sweet cravers."

Head on over to check it out: Sweet Rolled Tacos is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOrange
FOOD & DRINK
Check out these 5 new Koreatown businesses
SCOTUS upholds California foie gras ban
New boxing studio Fatboyshrink now open in Hollywood
On tap: Orange's top 3 breweries, ranked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Residents, business owners protest large rent increases in Inglewood
Chicago attorney asks for possible victims to come forward to open R. Kelly investigation
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
LAUSD teachers strike still set for Thursday
Monarch butterfly population dwindling in California
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Show More
Nonprofit helps amputees with prosthetics for sports
USC's Kliff Kingsbury expected to coach Arizona Cardinals
New OC project will house homeless veterans
Sources: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
More News