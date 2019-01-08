Sweet Rolled Tacos brings ice cream to Orange

A new spot to score ice cream has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3910 E. Chapman Ave., the newcomer is called Sweet Rolled Tacos.
This is one of three California locations for the rolled ice cream chain. The specialty ice cream and waffle taco combinations include strawberry sundae, mint Oreo, birthday cake and Vietnamese coffee.
Sweet Rolled Tacos has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Sergio R., who was among the first to review it on Jan. 6, wrote, "Catchy name and with ice cream that is rolled and put in a taco. Perfect for any and all sweet cravers."
Head on over to check it out: Sweet Rolled Tacos is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
