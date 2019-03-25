Food & Drink

Tacotopia: Immersive exhibit about all things taco related coming to Los Angeles

An immersive exhibit about all things taco related is coming to Los Angeles. Foodies, take note: tickets to Tacotopia are now on sale.

Tacotopia features more than 20 taco-themed environments, where you play and take photos.

You can pretend to be taco-filling, or you can sit in an avocado chair. You can even try out a taco teeter totter.

"Imagine a wonderland where you are sliding down an oversized tortilla chip into a giant pico de gallo foam pit, or capturing your happy on a taco teeter totter. Tacos are life, and we want to share our love of tacos with everyone living every day like Taco Tuesday. If you don't like tacos we're probably nacho type," the exhibit's website says.

The exhibit opens May 24, but the location has not yet been announced.

For ticket information, visit www.atacotopia.com.
