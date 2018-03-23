FOOD & DRINK

'Tactile Coffee' Now Open In Historic Filipinotown

Photo: Mike Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new coffeeshop in town. Called Tactile Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 3109 Beverly Blvd. in Historic Filipinotown.

This newcomer is a project by brothers Eric and Mike Yi, who originally got their start operating out of a converted Mac Tools truck stationed around Los Angeles. Now, according to the business' website, the pair have parked the truck and have recently opened their first brick-and-mortar location.

The shop features North Carolina's Counter Culture coffee and offers a variety of specialty drinks. Look for an iced Black Strap with maple syrup, iced black and tan, mochas, cold brews and more.

There are pastries on offer, too, like biscuits with honey or apple butter.

With a five-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp so far, the new food truck is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Hannjoo M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "I love this place! First of all, there's a good amount of parking nearby, which is honestly hard to come by for a lot of cafes in LA. The interior is modern and simple and has a ton of amazing natural lighting."

Yelper Jenn S. added, "Congrats on the brick-and-mortar cafe and the soft opening! I've been enjoying their coffee since they had the truck! I love that they have signature drinks and not such a big menu."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tactile Coffee is open Monday-Saturday from 8am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodcoffee
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News