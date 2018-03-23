'Tactile Coffee' Now Open In Historic Filipinotown

There's a brand-new coffeeshop in town. Called Tactile Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 3109 Beverly Blvd. in Historic Filipinotown.
This newcomer is a project by brothers Eric and Mike Yi, who originally got their start operating out of a converted Mac Tools truck stationed around Los Angeles. Now, according to the business' website, the pair have parked the truck and have recently opened their first brick-and-mortar location.
The shop features North Carolina's Counter Culture coffee and offers a variety of specialty drinks. Look for an iced Black Strap with maple syrup, iced black and tan, mochas, cold brews and more.
There are pastries on offer, too, like biscuits with honey or apple butter.
With a five-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp so far, the new food truck is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Hannjoo M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "I love this place! First of all, there's a good amount of parking nearby, which is honestly hard to come by for a lot of cafes in LA. The interior is modern and simple and has a ton of amazing natural lighting."
Yelper Jenn S. added, "Congrats on the brick-and-mortar cafe and the soft opening! I've been enjoying their coffee since they had the truck! I love that they have signature drinks and not such a big menu."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tactile Coffee is open Monday-Saturday from 8am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
