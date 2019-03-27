Tai 2 Chinese Sauerkraut Fish brings specialty Chinese fare to El Camino Real

The newcomer -- with an additional outpost in the City of Industry -- specializes in Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, explains the business on its website, a hot-and-sour fish soup served with pickled mustard greens.
Appetizers like fried pork and brown sugar rice cakes are on hand as well, along with cold dishes such as wasabi mushrooms, boneless chicken feet and black fungus with Sichuan sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Tai 2 Chinese Sauerkraut Fish has gotten a good response.
Peter C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb 27, wrote, "Pricey, but yummy. Another solid addition to the Culver plaza!"
"The taste is very authentic," added Yelper Tiffany C. "My family and I ordered the shredded chicken, century egg and the large fish with tofu skin. I was in love with the taste and how fresh their fish was."
Tai 2 Chinese Sauerkraut Fish is now open at 14130 Culver Drive., so stop in to try it for yourself.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.