Taqueria El Zamorano adds new location in Costa Mesa

Photo: Luis R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in Costa Mesa. Called Taqueria El Zamorano, the new addition is located at 3011 Harbor Blvd.

The family-owned spot -- with an additional outpost in Santa Ana -- says on its Yelp page that it serves up "home-quality Mexican food" in the form of enchiladas, gorditas, tacos and more.

Come try breakfast offerings like chorizo, egg and bean burritos; and specialty plates such as chile verde (pork) served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Thirsty? Refreshing agua fresca is on hand, along with cold Jarritos and soda.

Taqueria El Zamorano has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

David A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the eatery on Aug. 21, wrote, "Great authentic Mexican food, with handmade tortillas. Breakfast served all-day."

"I ate a carne asada burrito -- it was delicious!" added Yelper Jim H. "Nice size, and the meat was perfect. The sauce was fire, literally I was burning, but it was good."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Taqueria El Zamorano is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
