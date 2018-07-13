Taqueria Los Güeros expands with West Anaheim location

A new Mexican spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to West Anaheim, called Taqueria Los Gueros, is located at 1900 W. Lincoln Ave.
This is the second outpost for the local business, with the original location situated on Anaheim's La Palma Avenue.
The new cash-only shop offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more, along with traditional Mexican dishes like menudo -- a soup made with beef stomach in a red chili pepper broth.
To help wash that all down, aqua frescas and horchata is on offer as well.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Taqueria Los Gueros #2 has been warmly received by patrons.
Drea V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 6, wrote, "So glad this place is finally open as I've been eyeing it for the past several months. I had two asada tacos, which were delicious. The tortillas were fresh, and the meat was juicy and tender."
"Great customer service along with very good tacos!" wrote Yelper Jenny L. "Their tacos are affordable and they put a significant amount of meat!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. While its hours have not been published yet, the business can be reached at 714-603-7157.
