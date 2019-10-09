Thanksgiving arrived early at Porto's Bakery & Cafe.
The popular bakery and cafe chain is offering turkey and gravy potato balls.
Their meat and potato balls are a customer favorite and now Porto's is offering a seasonal version.
The turkey ball is made with potatoes and filled with turkey breast, sage, white wine and is smothered with a porcini mushroom turkey gravy. It's then breaded and deep-fried.
The balls go for a $1.29 and are available at all Porto's locations.
Thanksgiving arrived early at Porto's, cafe will serve up turkey and gravy balls for the holidays
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News