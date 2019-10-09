Thanksgiving arrived early at Porto's, cafe will serve up turkey and gravy balls for the holidays

Thanksgiving arrived early at Porto's Bakery & Cafe.The popular bakery and cafe chain is offering turkey and gravy potato balls.Their meat and potato balls are a customer favorite and now Porto's is offering a seasonal version.The turkey ball is made with potatoes and filled with turkey breast, sage, white wine and is smothered with a porcini mushroom turkey gravy. It's then breaded and deep-fried.The balls go for a $1.29 and are available at all Porto's locations.