Taste of the Middle East: 4 new spots to try in Los Angeles

Hasiba
8532 Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson
Photo: tan k./Yelp
Hasiba is a Middle Eastern restaurant featuring kosher cuisine and an all-vegetarian menu with offerings like fresh hummus, pita sandwiches and shakshuka -- a dish consisting of stewed tomatoes, sweet peppers, chiles and egg. (See the full menu here.)
The spot comes courtesy of Alex Phaneuf, Or Amsalam and Ben Amsalam -- the same group behind Lodge Bread bakery in Culver City, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Yelpers are excited about Hasiba, which currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Yelper Eugene G., who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "I thought my soul had already reached bread nirvana at Lodge, but when I found out that this place was opening up right in my hood, I had to go. And was it worth it! Pita was fluffy and chewy, hummus tasty and smooth and the hot sauce added a perfect spicy depth of flavor without overwhelming."
"Tasty Middle Eastern food with authenticity swirled into the hummus," said Yelper Aaron S. "Get your eat on here."
Hasiba is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday for Shabbat.)
Laziz Grill 2 Go
18345 Vanowen St., Suite M, Reseda
Photo: Laziz Grill 2 Go/Yelp
Laziz Grill 2 Go is a family-owned Persian/Iranian spot, offering fast-casual homemade dishes like stuffed grape leaves, pomegranate soup, lamb shank, kebabs and Mediterranean meatballs. (You can check out the menu on Yelp here.)
Laziz Grill 2 Go is off to a strong start with a Yelp rating of five stars out of 13 reviews.
Yelper Martin M., who reviewed the eatery on May 12, wrote, "From the start, I felt welcomed as if I was family. The owner Alan went above and beyond to ensure everything was up to his standards. Now to the food, one word -- delicious. I have had a lot of Mediterranean food and this place is up to par with the best."
And Yelper Emily K. said, "The food here is actually really good! Definitely will recommend this spot to all my friends. Very nice owners as well."
Laziz Grill 2 Go is open from 10 a.m.-7:45 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
MEZZO Garden Restaurant
2516 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
Photo: MEZZO Garden Restaurant/Yelp
MEZZO Garden Restaurant is a family-style Armenian eatery that features a dance floor and live music on weekends.
The business has received one five-star Yelp rating thus far.
Yelper Andrey B., who visited on June 27, wrote, "Great service! I'm very happy to visit this place."
MEZZO Garden Restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10-12:30 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Kebab Daddy
6110 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
Photo: kebab daddy/Yelp
Kebab Daddy, which has an additional outpost in Montrose, features Mediterranean wraps, bowls and plates, complete with skewers of lule or shish kebabs.
Salads and vegan dishes are on offer as well, along with sides like hummus, basmati rice and garlic lebni mix. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Kebab Daddy, which currently holds four stars out of 26 reviews on the site.
Kevin A. wrote, "Food is always on point and consistently delicious. I love the precise preparation of the chicken breast plate and beef filet kebabs."
"Great spot for this area and killer food," shared Yelper Sean B. "Good options for paleo and low-carb eaters. Also, their online ordering is a great feature."
Kebab Daddy is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.