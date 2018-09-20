Tea time: 3 new places to savor tea in LA

It's Boba Time
14417 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City
Photo: Vanessa D./Yelp
It's Boba Time is a regional chain serving up bubble tea and more that recently opened a new outpost in Panorama City.
On the menu, expect to find a wide array of hot, milk and iced teas, with flavors like lychee oolong, peach lemonade mojito, chai, citron honey, Earl Grey and wintermelon. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
The spot's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews indicates positive feedback from customers.
Yelper Vanessa D., who reviewed It's Boba Time on Aug. 21, wrote, "Love the drinks here and how there are so many different selections to choose from at a very affordable price. The boba tastes great!"
"Love the drinks, love the service and love the store," said Yelper Patricia H. "The store is very aesthetic and I would definitely recommend the acai bowls and strawberry matcha milk tea."
It's Boba Time is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave., Sawtelle
PHOTO: van d./YELP
Noble Tea is a Taiwanese spot that offers an assortment of organic loose-leaf brewed teas, with add-on options like red bean, cheese foam and grass jelly.
Fresh honey tea is available as well, along with fruit flavors such as strawberry, grapefruit and orange. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 58 reviews on Yelp, Noble Tea is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Angela W., who reviewed it on Aug. 6, wrote, "Noble tea is a cute place to hang out with friends, but its drinks fall short of my expectation for quality boba."
"I found the drinks here to be pretty good," shared Yelper Kenny T. "You won't find any real fancy concoctions, but all of the normal boba tea staples are just that and will meet your boba tea needs."
Noble Tea is open from noon-12:30 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Rose & Blanc Tea Room
301 S. Western Ave., Suite 202, Koreatown
PHOTO: Haezy K./YELP
Rose & Blanc Tea Room is a high-end tea spot, offering loose-leaf brewed teas in varieties like raspberry champagne white, organic lemongrass herbal and Earl Grey rooibos.
Come in for afternoon tea, or celebrate your next event using one of the tea room's special packages. (Visit the website here for additional information.)
Rose & Blanc Tea Room is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Licca K., who reviewed it on Aug. 30, wrote, "The shop has a Parisian frilly feel and is very pastel. ... It's a place you would definitely want to go with a girlfriend or guy friend or two and just enjoy a hot pot of tea and good conversation. Splurge a little and get one of their sets!"
And Yelper Eun H. added, "Beautiful place with quality tea and drinks! Loved their choices! There's something for everyone! ... They'll bring over the tea leaves for you to smell before choosing one from their long list of teas."
Rose & Blanc Tea Room is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)