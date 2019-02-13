FOOD & DRINK

Teddy's Red Tacos brings its spicy beef birria to Venice

Photo: Edward P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Teddy's Red Tacos, the fresh addition is located at 46 Windward Ave. in Venice.

The business -- which has another brick-and-mortar location in Pico Rivera and a food truck spot in South Park -- specializes in Tijuana-style birria, a traditional spicy beef stew. The delicacy can be enjoyed in a cup, or in soft tacos, crispy vampiro tacos, quesadillas, tostados and more forms.

The eatery has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Linda H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "Best beef birria in town! The hot sauce is spicy with great flavor. Birria broth is amazing with a few drops of lemon. The tortilla tastes great and doesn't fall apart like other birria tacos I've had."

Yelper Michael G. added, "The birria here was amazing. The salsa selection was great. The service was exceptional, the staff is super attentive."

Teddy's Red Tacos is now open at 46 Windward Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
