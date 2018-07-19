Terra restaurant now open in Laguna Beach with California cuisine

A new restaurant and event space has opened for business in Laguna Beach. The fresh arrival, called Terra, is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road and overlooks the Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters grounds. It's in the former spot of Tivoli Terrace.
Food offerings come courtesy of chef Jenny Messing, a SoCal native whose food "is inspired by fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors and her love for Southern California," the establishment says on its website.
With a farm-to-table cooking style rooted in classic California cuisine, Messing serves up offerings like honey lime seared salmon topped with sweet and spicy pineapple-ginger citrus salsa; slow-braised lamb shank with plums and cherries; and Viennese-spiced carrot cake. (See the full menu here.)
Steve P., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 10, wrote, "Great atmosphere and fantastic remodel from the Tivoli Terrace restaurant. I love the way it overlooks the festival. The service was also very good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Terra Restaurant is open from noon-9 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m on weekends.
