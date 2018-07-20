Tesse brings modern European fare to West Hollywood

A new modern European restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 8500 Sunset Blvd., 100 West, in West Hollywood, the sleek new arrival is called Tesse.
Bill Chait, whose resume includes popular LA establishments like Bestia and Republique, has partnered with Jordan Ogron and chef Raphael Francois to create an extensive European menu featuring something for everyone, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Expect to see small plates and starters like duck and foie gras terrine with figs and Armagnac; crispy veal sweetbread with charred green garlic aioli, pickled onions and red pepper; and vegetable beignets consisting of red pepper and tomato gazpacho, blossoms and zucchini.
Dinner entrees include offerings such as octopus with chorizo, aquarello rice and squid ink; lobster sausage with duck fat fries; and raviolis with comte cheese, herbs and currant.
Thirsty? An extensive selection of international wines are on offer, ranging from bubbly French Champagne to spicy red zinfandel. (See the full dining menu and wine list here.)
Tesse has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp.
M G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "The space is beautiful and the vibe is trendy, but not pretentious. For food, we had the artichoke toast (loved) and the bucatini pasta (we did the bone luge which was fun)."
"Amazing, innovative menu with beautifully executed and delicious dishes," wrote Yelper Marcia K. "As wonderful as the food was, the service was even better."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tesse is open from 6-10:30 p.m. daily.
