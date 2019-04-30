Food & Drink

Amazon, Walmart to test pilot program allowing food stamp recipients to buy food online

By ABC7.com staff
Food stamp recipients could soon be able to order groceries online.

The Department of Agriculture has given green light for a pilot program in New York state.

Walmart and Amazon will participate in the two-year program, which could prove lucrative for both companies.

The pilot program will eventually expand to other states, but not California.

Currently, 38 million Americans nationwide use food stamps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfood stampsamazonmoneyu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News