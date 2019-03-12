Food & Drink

The 3 best pubs in Costa Mesa

The Harp Inn. | Photo: Hungry H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Costa Mesa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.


1. The Harp Inn





Photo: Jesse C./Yelp

Topping the list is The Harp Inn. Located at 130 E. 17th St., Suite A, the pub, music venue and Irish spot is the highest rated pub in Costa Mesa, boasting four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp.

2. Patrick's Pub




Photo: Shandra P./Yelp

Next up is Patrick's Pub, situated at 2645 Harbor Blvd. With four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the pub and pool hall has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bootlegger's Brewery





Photo: An H./Yelp

Bootlegger's Brewery, located at 2930 Bristol St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery and pub 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
