The 3 best pubs in Costa Mesa

1. The Harp Inn
Photo: Jesse C./Yelp
Topping the list is The Harp Inn. Located at 130 E. 17th St., Suite A, the pub, music venue and Irish spot is the highest rated pub in Costa Mesa, boasting four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp.
2. Patrick's Pub
Photo: Shandra P./Yelp
Next up is Patrick's Pub, situated at 2645 Harbor Blvd. With four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the pub and pool hall has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bootlegger's Brewery
Photo: An H./Yelp
Bootlegger's Brewery, located at 2930 Bristol St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery and pub 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling >>
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time >>
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go >>