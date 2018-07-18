The 3 best Vietnamese restaurants in Irvine

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots for pho, banh mi, vermicelli noodle dishes and more.
1. Pho Ba Co
Photo: Madison D./Yelp
Topping the list is Pho Ba Co. Located at 4250 Barranca Parkway, Suite K in Woodbridge, the eatery is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 1,051 reviews on Yelp.
The establishment features authentic Vietnamese pho, rice and vermicelli dishes, as well as outdoor seating, takeout and catering. (See the full menu on Yelp here.)
"Love this place," wrote Yelper Viviane L. "My go-to for pho, banh mi and rice plates (especially the bo luc lac!). Staff is always friendly and fast, food is always on point."
2. Ha Long Vietnamese Cuisine
PHOTO: Linda t./YELP
Next up is Ha Long Vietnamese Cuisine, situated at 3850 D Barranca Parkway in the Crossroads Plaza. With four stars out of 693 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The extensive menu offers Vietnamese staples like spring rolls, banh mi and noodles, along with popular restaurant specialties like spaghetti basil and garlic butter chicken wings. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelper Nicole T. wrote, "Love this place. I've tried bun bo hu and fried rice here so many times. Never a bad experience. Love the friendly and fast service."
3. Sawleaf Cafe
Photo: Loretta C./Yelp
Sawleaf Cafe, located at 13786 Jamboree Road in the Irvine Market Place, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese restaurant four stars out of 408 reviews.
According to its website, the eatery -- with an additional outpost in Anaheim's Packing House -- uses recipes passed down from generation to generation, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes infused with a modern twist.
Come try popular offerings such as five spice beef fries, chicken banh mi or refreshing Vietnamese iced coffee. (See the full menu here.)
Kellie S., who reviewed the eatery June 26 on Yelp, wrote," The shrimp pho is amazing! And the staff there are so nice and friendly. Definitely recommend coming here, they also do a really good happy hour on Fridays."