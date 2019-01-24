The 3 coolest new cocktail bars to check out in Los Angeles

LN2 Pizza Shoppe
7212 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Photo: LN2 pIZZA sHOPPE/Yelp
LN2 Pizza Shoppe is a pizza spot serving up handcrafted cocktails.
On the cocktail menu, look for the house special LN2 Cosmo, with vodka, hibiscus, cranberry and lime; and the Wild Woman, with Japanese whiskey, limoncello, prosecco and cherry vanilla bitter.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 14 reviews, LN2 Pizza Shoppe has been getting positive attention.
Dorothy R. noted, "What a delightful new addition to Melrose! The drinks were so good. The bartenders are really good and come up with the most creative and dazzling (and strong) drinks."
Yelper Jesse H. added, "The house special cocktail is a LN2 Cosmo, which has vodka, hibiscus, and cranberry lime. Brand new inside with nice appointments throughout."
LN2 Pizza Shoppe is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
The Residency
5750 Melrose Ave., Larchmont
Photo: The Residency/Yelp
The Residency is a cocktail bar, lounge and event venue.
The speakeasy, located on the second floor of the Fin Asian tapas restaurant, offers a 300-year-old punch recipe, a take on the daiquiri, a clarified milk punch, and classic cocktails including an old fashioned, a spicy margarita and a French 75.
Yelp users are excited about The Residency, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Ray B., who reviewed The Residency on December 9, wrote, "The cocktail flavors (and names) are on trend, but also innovative. Their head bartender, Dan, is an expert on all things spirits! He shared fun facts and history behind the drinks he prepared."
Michael H. noted, "Classy, great drinks. The bar above Fin is a nice speakeasy-style bar that is small, classy and full of character."
The Residency is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 7 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Atrium
1816 A N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
Photo: Atrium/Yelp
Atrium is a New American restaurant and cocktail bar with beverage director Jordan Young at the helm of the drinks program.
The cocktails feature interesting ingredients such as persimmon-infused el silencio (mezcal); five spice-infused Suntory Toki, a Japanese whisky; oloroso sherry; and cachaca, a Brazilian distilled spirit.
Atrium's current rating of four stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Carolyn P. wrote, "The space is beautiful, with high exposed wood ceiling and a semi-circular bar. The cocktails are beautiful, well crafted, creative and not overly sweet. The flavor of The Mistress was lychee lovely. The glass had salty plum dust, which I thought was a savvy touch. "
And Victor L. added, "Atrium brings a fresh restaurant/bar to Los Feliz. There is a cute patio, but I would recommend sitting inside, the street can be a bit loud. The drinks are artisanal."
Atrium is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.