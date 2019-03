The 4 best bookstores in Los Angeles

1. The Last Bookstore

2. Iliad Book Shop

3. Skylight Books

4. Kinokuniya

Looking to check out the top bookstores in town?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for bookstores.Topping the list is The Last Bookstore . Located at 453 S. Spring St. downtown, the bookstore and used bookstore is the most popular bookstore in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,840 reviews on Yelp.North Hollywood's Iliad Book Shop , located at 5400 Cahuenga Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore and used bookstore 4.5 stars out of 440 reviews. Skylight Books , a bookstore in Los Feliz, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 373 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1818 N. Vermont Ave. to see for yourself.Downtown, check out Kinokuniya , which has earned 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bookstore, which offers cards and stationery, newspapers and magazines and more, at 123 Astronaut E Onizuka St.---