The 4 best escape game spots in Los Angeles

1. The Basement

2. 60out Escape Rooms

3. Maze Rooms Escape Game

4. MagIQ Room

Looking for the best escape game options near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.Topping the list is The Basement . Located at 12909 Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar, the haunted house and escape game spot is the most popular escape game spot in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 1,105 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Sawtelle's 60out Escape Rooms , situated at 1560 Corinth Ave. With five stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite. Maze Rooms Escape Game , an escape game spot in Koreatown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 474 Yelp reviews. Head over to 132 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 204, to see for yourself.Finally, over in Crestview, check out MagIQ Room , which has earned five stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game spot at 1446 S. Robertson Blvd.---