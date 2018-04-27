The 4 top cafes in Burbank

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Burbank, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Another Broken Egg Cafe
PHOTO: ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFE/YELP
Topping the list is Another Broken Egg Cafe. Located at 250 E. Olive Ave., Ste. 110., the traditional American breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular cafe in Burbank, boasting four stars out of 1,017 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant offers fresh and creative Southern cuisine, with delicious twists on classic dishes. One example: Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes topped with lemon zest and whipped cream; and the Low Country Mushroom Burger consisting of two hand-pressed beef patties, baked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with low country mushroom sauce, lettuce and tomato, on a brioche bun. (You can check out the full breakfast/brunch and lunch menu here.)
2. Priscilla's Gourmet Coffee Tea & Gifts
Photo: c.k./Yelp
Priscilla's Gourmet Coffee Tea & Gifts, a cafe that offers coffee, tea and more in Burbank, is another go-to, with four stars out of 574 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4150 W. Riverside Dr., Ste. A to see for yourself.
Originating in the early 1970s -- in the walls of a brick gas station -- this spot has bounced around while always "maintaining a tradition of excellence" and dedication to growth, says the cafe's website. Patrons can enjoy sandwiches, coffee, delicious pastries and more at this new, comfortable location. (A full menu is available here.)
3. Olive & Thyme
Photo: jak leroy d./Yelp
Also in Burbank, check out Olive & Thyme, which has earned four stars out of 506 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and marketplace, offering sandwiches and more, at 3821 Riverside Dr.
Specializing in gourmet, fast-casual dining, this restaurant offers a full-service breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu with a vast selection of locally-sourced beer and wine. Founders Melina and Christian Davies "travel the world as well as source local farmers and food artisans," the couple explain on their website, "to bring customers fresh, high quality foods, products and ingredients." (The full menu is available for viewing here.)
4. Cafe Magazzino
Photo: Cafe Magazzino/Yelp
Last (but not least), there's Cafe Magazzino, a Burbank favorite with 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews. Stop by 3917 W. Riverside Dr. to hit up the cafe and breakfast/brunch spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Having recently expanded to a new location, this cafe offers a simple menu of healthy and hearty salads, sandwiches, soups, and breakfast. Come try the Honey Feta Crepes consisting of local honey, French feta and organic green grapes; or sample one of their supreme espressos for that needed morning
pick-me-up. (You can view the full menu here.)