The 5 best chocolatiers and shops in Los Angeles

Photo: John Kelly Chocolates/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the top chocolatiers and shops around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for chocolatiers and shops.

1. John Kelly Chocolates



Photo: John Kelly Chocolates/Yelp

Topping the list is John Kelly Chocolates. Located at 1508 N. Sierra Bonita Ave. in Hollywood, the chocolatier and shop is the highest rated chocolatier and shop in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp.

2. Compartes Chocolatier



Photo: Winnie L./Yelp

Next up is Brentwood's Compartes Chocolatier, situated at 912 S. Barrington Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Valerie Confections



Photo: Valerie Confections/Yelp

Westlake's Valerie Confections, located at 3364 W. 1st St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier and shop and bakery 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews.

4. Littlejohn's English Toffee House



Photo: Sandy C./Yelp

Littlejohn's English Toffee House, a candy store and chocolatier and shop in Fairfax, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6333 W. 3rd St., Stall 432, to see for yourself.

5. Chokolatta



Photo: N L./Yelp

Last but not least, over in North Hollywood, check out Chokolatta, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chocolatier and shop at 5264 Tujunga Ave.
