The 5 best chocolatiers and shops in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for chocolatiers and shops.
1. John Kelly Chocolates
Photo: John Kelly Chocolates/Yelp
Topping the list is John Kelly Chocolates. Located at 1508 N. Sierra Bonita Ave. in Hollywood, the chocolatier and shop is the highest rated chocolatier and shop in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp.
2. Compartes Chocolatier
Photo: Winnie L./Yelp
Next up is Brentwood's Compartes Chocolatier, situated at 912 S. Barrington Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Valerie Confections
Photo: Valerie Confections/Yelp
Westlake's Valerie Confections, located at 3364 W. 1st St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier and shop and bakery 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews.
4. Littlejohn's English Toffee House
Photo: Sandy C./Yelp
Littlejohn's English Toffee House, a candy store and chocolatier and shop in Fairfax, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6333 W. 3rd St., Stall 432, to see for yourself.
5. Chokolatta
Photo: N L./Yelp
Last but not least, over in North Hollywood, check out Chokolatta, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chocolatier and shop at 5264 Tujunga Ave.