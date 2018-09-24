The 5 best spots for waffles in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top waffle sources in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. More Than Waffles
Photo: David G./Yelp
Topping the list is More Than Waffles. Located at 17200 Ventura Blvd., Suite 109 in Encino, the breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular eatery for waffles in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,000 reviews on Yelp.
Opened by Joe and Dalia Levoff in 1975, this iconic LA spot has been serving up authentic Belgian-style waffles for over four decades, with currently over 19 different waffle varieties to choose from, says the restaurant on its website.
Come try offerings like seasonal pumpkin spice; wild blueberry with whipped cream; and Mariam's Almond Joy -- a thick Belgium waffle with coconut, Nutella and almonds. (You can check out the full assortment here.)
2. Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles
PHOTO: alvin c./YELP
Next up is Hollywood's Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles, situated at 1514 N. Gower St. With four stars out of 3,480 reviews on Yelp, the brunch spot, offering waffles and fresh fried chicken, has proven to be a local favorite.
This popular Los Angeles-based chain has been serving up soul food to the community for over 40 years, steadily becoming an LA institution known for its famous (and secret) chicken and waffle recipes.
"The chicken and waffles are ridiculous," shared Yelper Nicholas G. "Plain and simple. Salty, crispy, sweet, etc. -- this touches every sensory organ."
3. Waffle Love
Photo: David W./Yelp
Waffle Love in Northridge is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 552 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9411 Reseda Blvd. to see for yourself.
With its restaurants and food trucks situated throughout several states, expect to find authentic and gourmet Belgian liege waffles at this growing chain, with toppings like cinnamon butter, lemon curd, raspberries and dulce de leche.
Savory croissant waffles are on offer as well, featuring options like avocado toast and grilled cheese with Muenster, provolone and garlic butter. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. & Waffles
PHOTO: lisa w./YELP
Over in Studio City, check out & Waffles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 476 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot at 4141 Lankershim Blvd.
On the menu, look for sweet waffle treats, as well as savory fusion offerings such as bacon waffles; Cajun chicken and waffles; and a cheeseburger consisting of jalapeno cheddar waffles, an Angus ground patty and cheese. (See the full menu here.)
5. Amarinyo Gelateria
PHOTO: marcela m./YELP
And then there's Amarinyo Gelateria, a Van Nuys favorite with 4.5 stars out of 334 reviews. Stop by 15355 Sherman Way, Suite E, to hit up the creperie, which also offers decadent waffles, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Menu offerings include classic waffles with maple syrup, butter and powdered sugar, along with indulgent combinations topped with gelato flavors like Bourbon French vanilla, mint and Ferrero Rocher. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelper Hannah H., who reviewed the popular spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "The gelato is delicious, and they have crepes and Belgium waffles that you can put the gelato on. This reminded me a lot of the dessert shops in Israel, which put ice cream or gelato on fresh waffles!"